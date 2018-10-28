SOCIETY

Couple in viral Yosemite proposal photo found, photographer says

Photographer seeks couple in proposal photo taken in Yosemite. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on October 20, 2018.

A Michigan photographer who captured a magical moment in Yosemite said Saturday that he found the mystery couple he'd been searching for.

Matthew Dippel posted to his Facebook on Oct. 17 that he was looking for a couple after he'd captured their proposal when he took a photo of Taft Point the day before.

He said he'd started taking pictures when the proposal unfolded before his eyes. After posting the image, the search for the couple went viral, with his post receiving more than 20,000 shares.

On Saturday, he posted an update that he'd found the happy couple, Charlie Bear and his fiance Melissa. Dippel learned he'd captured the couple's second proposal, which he said was "the more special and official one in Charlie's words."

"I wish I was able to meet you in person and hug you. I'm glad I finally found you to share this special moment with you, thanks for being so awesome, and maybe one day we will finally meet in person," he said.



----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyyosemitewedding proposalphotographysocial mediafacebookviralsearchNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Photographer seeks couple in proposal photo taken in Yosemite
SOCIETY
Mom's scary Halloween prank goes viral
What a break! NJ man's fall leads to hospital lottery pool win
Halloween on a Saturday? Why some people want to move the holiday
Hidden Heroes: NYC twins ready to change the world
More Society
Top Stories
Synagogue gunman said he wanted all Jews to die, police say
What we know about Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims
1 of 2 winning Powerball tickets sold at deli in Harlem
9th child dies in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Long Island community marks 6th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy
Video shows pipe bomb suspect at work days before arrest
Jurors in NYC pipe-bomb trial to be asked about media exposure
NYC officials, Jewish leaders condemn synagogue shooting
Show More
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
Mets agree to hire agent Brodie Van Wagenen as GM, reports say
20-year-old stabbed after argument on East Side
Teen beaten and threatened with gun in Facebook video
FDNY comes to rescue of 2 stuck in Queens floodwaters
More News