reopen nyc

Coronavirus News: Beaches prepare for Labor Day weekend amid fears of potential spike in NYC area

COVID-19 News and Information
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- It's the start of a Labor Day weekend unlike any other as the coronavirus looms large over the holiday.

As many prepare to hit the beach, business owners are mourning what would have been a typically busy weekend - while officials are warning people to stay safe over fears of a potential spike.

The Labor Day holiday weekend typically comes amid back to school preparations or with many kids already back in class, but COVID-19 has changed the paradigm.

School openings have been delayed, and both many municipalities in the Tri-State area have "extended" summer through September in an effort to help businesses recoup losses from their usual busy seasons.

Related: Jersey Shore beaches to extend season through end of September

That's the case in New Jersey and New York, where state beaches and many other will remain open and staffed with lifeguards through the month.

Related: NY extends season for beaches, parks, campgrounds

But in New York City, this is the last weekend to enjoy pools and beaches.

After that, the beaches revert to their off season status with no lifeguards and advisories for people to stay out of the water.

City beaches span a total of 14 miles and include Orchard Beach in the Bronx; Coney Island and Manhattan Beach in Brooklyn; Rockaway Beach in Queens; and Midland Beach, South Beach, Cedar Grove Beach, and Wolfe's Pond Park Beach on Staten Island.

Related: NYPD beefing up patrols to combat Labor Day weekend gun violence

On Long Island, the following local and state beaches will remain open through September:
--Smith Point Beach
--Cupsogue
--Meschutt Beach
--Nickerson Beach
--Jones Beach
Field 6 daily until September 20th

Field 2 weekends only (September 12&13 and September 19&20th)
Central Mall daily until September 20th
West Bathhouse Ocean weekends only (September 12&13 and September 19&20th)

--Robert Moses
Field 2 daily until September 20th
Field 3 daily until September 13th and the weekend of September 19th& 20th
Field 4 daily until September 13th and the weekend of September 19th& 20th
Field 5 daily until September 20th

--Sunken Meadow
Main Beach daily until September 20th
East Beach weekends only (September 12&13 and September 19&20th)

--Hither Hills
Daily until September 20th
--Wildwood
After Labor Day, weekends only (September 12&13 and September 19&20th)

Hundreds of nursing homes still aren't allowing visitation amid coronavirus pandemic

EMBED More News Videos

Dan Krauth reports nearly five months after the coronavirus pandemic started, thousands of families in New York still haven't been able to visit their loved homes in nursing homes


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityconey islandbrooklynnassau countysuffolk countyreopen long islandreopen nyccoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicboardwalkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19labor dayhealthbeachessummerholiday
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NYC
COVID Updates: Health experts warn Labor Day weekend could cause spike
Nearly 800 applications approved for outdoor learning in NYC
Lawmakers slam Trump over FEMA funding cut for MTA, school cleaning
NY teacher retirements jump 121% in August amid pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD: Several arrested, businesses damaged during NYC protest
AccuWeather: Bright and beautiful
NYPD identifies owner of car that drove through BLM protesters
Clash of protest groups in NYC creates 2 narratives
9/11 'Tribute in Light' tested ahead of anniversary
Arrest made in horrific attack that left woman in coma
Nearly 800 applications approved for outdoor learning in NYC
Show More
COVID News: Priests, staff member test positive at 2 NY churches
Jacob Blake appears in court remotely, pleads not guilty
Trump denies calling US war dead 'losers,' 'suckers'
Protests rage despite Rochester mayor suspending officers
Here's what students who ride the bus to school can expect
More TOP STORIES News