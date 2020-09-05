Coronavirus News: Beaches prepare for Labor Day weekend amid fears of potential spike in NYC area

As many prepare to hit the beach, business owners are mourning what would have been a typically busy weekend - while officials are warning people to stay safe over fears of a potential spike.
The Labor Day holiday weekend typically comes amid back to school preparations or with many kids already back in class, but COVID-19 has changed the paradigm.
School openings have been delayed, and both many municipalities in the Tri-State area have "extended" summer through September in an effort to help businesses recoup losses from their usual busy seasons.
That's the case in New Jersey and New York, where state beaches and many other will remain open and staffed with lifeguards through the month.
But in New York City, this is the last weekend to enjoy pools and beaches.
After that, the beaches revert to their off season status with no lifeguards and advisories for people to stay out of the water.
City beaches span a total of 14 miles and include Orchard Beach in the Bronx; Coney Island and Manhattan Beach in Brooklyn; Rockaway Beach in Queens; and Midland Beach, South Beach, Cedar Grove Beach, and Wolfe's Pond Park Beach on Staten Island.
On Long Island, the following local and state beaches will remain open through September:
--Smith Point Beach
--Cupsogue
--Meschutt Beach
--Nickerson Beach
--Jones Beach
Field 6 daily until September 20th
Field 2 weekends only (September 12&13 and September 19&20th)
Central Mall daily until September 20th
West Bathhouse Ocean weekends only (September 12&13 and September 19&20th)
--Robert Moses
Field 2 daily until September 20th
Field 3 daily until September 13th and the weekend of September 19th& 20th
Field 4 daily until September 13th and the weekend of September 19th& 20th
Field 5 daily until September 20th
--Sunken Meadow
Main Beach daily until September 20th
East Beach weekends only (September 12&13 and September 19&20th)
--Hither Hills
Daily until September 20th
--Wildwood
After Labor Day, weekends only (September 12&13 and September 19&20th)
