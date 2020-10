COVID NYC Update: Columbus Day Celebration airing October 12th at 12:30 p.m.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Every year, hundreds of thousands of people gather in New York City for the annual Columbus Day Parade, the largest celebration of Italian-American heritage and culture in the world.But this year, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the event is going virtual."Due to COVID-19, we have decided in the best interests of our members, participants and spectators not to have our parade as usual," Columbus Citizens Foundation Board Chairman Angelo Vivolo said in a video posted on their web site . "We will be producing a virtual parade...This has been a year of challenges for our Italian-American community and the country, but I promise we will be back bigger and better next year."Columbus DayMonday, October 1212:30 PM to 2:00 PMFeaturing Appearances From2020 Grand Marshal Andrew CuomoMaria BartiromoAndrea BocelliChazz PalminteriMayor LaToya Cantrell of New OrleansLidia BastianichJoe PiscopoAl Di Meolaand many more to be announced!ABC7NY is a proud to partner with the Columbus Citizens Foundation and planned to present live coverage of the parade. Details will be forthcoming on the virtual event.The Columbus Citizens Foundation is a non-profit organization in New York City committed to fostering an appreciation of Italian-American heritage and achievement. The Foundation, through a broad range of philanthropic and cultural activities, provides opportunities for advancement to deserving Italian-American students through various scholarship and grant programs. The Foundation organizes New York City's annual Columbus Celebration and Columbus Day Parade, which has celebrated Italian-American heritage on New York's Fifth Avenue since 1929.