valentine's day

Creepy clowns pass out Valentine's Day gifts in California

By
FRESNO, California -- People in California got a unique Valentine's Day surprise this year: clowns delivering their gifts.

"It's been a huge hit," said Janice Regalo with Ranch of Horror. The haunted Halloween attraction runs every October, but they decided to do something during their off season and deliver Valentine's Day grams as far north as Stockton and as far south as Fresno.

"We've done them in the past but we never added our creepy clowns, so we decided to do that," Regalo said.

The three clowns, named Tiny, Peddles and Blanco, have been spotted up and down the Central Valley delivering the grams. They were in Fresno on Friday morning and were planning to deliver all day - and extend into Saturday too.

Each clown is joined by a driver, who scouts out the venue and ensures the clowns don't scare anyone too much. Regalo says the reactions ranged from people shutting their doors on the clowns to people laughing and asking for pictures.

Regalo says the service starts at $18 for delivery and goes up to $50, and some people add their own gifts and can make it as extravagant as they want.

If you'd like more information on the service, contact Ranch of Horror on their Facebook page.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnovalentine's daygiftsclowns
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VALENTINE'S DAY
Peter Weber says watching 'The Bachelor' is rough
Couple celebrates Valentine's Day inside empty Grand Central
Love Lock Fence: Houston's hidden gem for lovers
High school sweethearts marry 63 years later
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Employee killed in shooting at Bronx deli
One killed in Upper East Side apartment fire, FDNY reports
NJ family torn apart after dad handed over to ICE following traffic stop
AccuWeather: Cold then mild
Police: French tourist slashed while walking with girlfriend
Family: NJ woman with cerebral palsy severely burned by nurse
Neighbor found dead near body of missing 6-year-old
Show More
Soldier surprises daughter at school on Valentine's Day
Couple flying with newly adopted infant get baby shower on plane
Mayor de Blasio to endorse Sanders in race for president
Neighborhood Eats: A cultural mash-up at Harlem restaurant
Orphaned albino elephant recovers from poacher's snare
More TOP STORIES News