ROYAL WEDDING

Crowds see diverse royal wedding as deeply symbolic

When Meghan Markle entered St. George's Chapel and walked down that aisle on Saturday, it was a moment many people of color said they never imagined would happen. (Tim Ireland)

By David Ono
WINDSOR, England --
When Meghan Markle entered St. George's Chapel and walked down that aisle on Saturday, it was a moment many people of color said they never imagined would happen.

"I just never could even envision that. And I'm sure her mother - just to think - never would have ever thought that her daughter, you know, would be marrying into the royal family, and so it's almost like a fairy tale," said Dallas native Andrea Barr.

As you looked through the crowd, people of all races were present for the historic wedding. Inside the ceremony, there were obvious signs that this royal family is open to change.

"I loved the fact that the ceremony included some of her cultural things such as the bishop, he did a wonderful job, and the choir - wow. It was just stunning," said Los Angeles native Edwina Mossett.

WATCH: Michael Curry, bishop from America, gives royal wedding address
American bishop Michael Curry gave the address at the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.



It's another significant step to better understanding, measured in the future of little girls who show up with tiara's and princess dresses.

"For me, it's a very significant day," said mother Lea Parris-Cambridge. "I have two little girls, and they've seen Meghan, who is the same color as them, so I find that it's something that they are going to remember. They are going to look up to her as a role model. Anything is possible for anyone of any color, and I think it's really brought the world together."
