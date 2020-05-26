Coronavirus

End of the buffet? Cruise lines are considering major changes because of the novel coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO -- Cruise vacations have been canceled because of the novel coronavirus. When they resume, things could look a whole lot different, including the buffet.

In an interview with CruiseRadio.net, Royal Caribbean CEO Michael Bayley said buffets could be closed, at least for a while. In a separate interview, with Travel Pulse, Bayley said eventually cruises will have modified buffets that could include staff members serving food to passengers.

Other cruise lines are considering similar changes. They could also reduce the numbers of passengers to promote social distancing.

Cruise lines are still working on plans to resume trips as shelter-at-home orders ease around the world.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyvacationcoronavirusu.s. & worldcruise shipcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Long Island region to enter phase one of reopening Wednesday
Outdoor graduations allowed, elective surgeries resume in NJ
New Jersey pro sports can return to training, even competition
LIRR, Metro North increase service with regional reopenings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Long Island region to enter phase one of reopening Wednesday
White woman calls police when black birdwatcher asks her to leash dog in Central Park
NY deaths drop to lowest level since start of pandemic
Outdoor graduations allowed, elective surgeries resume in NJ
National Puerto Rican Day Parade Special airing on WABC-TV
Cuomo to meet with Trump about infrastructure plans
Mid-Hudson Region begins Phase 1 reopening Tuesday
Show More
FBI joins 3 state manhunt for Connecticut murder suspect
'It's easy, it's quick, and it's free,' Mayor says of COVID-19 testing
NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies starting July 6
Bell rings again as New York Stock Exchange floor reopens
AccuWeather: Clouds to sun again
More TOP STORIES News