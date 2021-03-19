Society

Connecticut woman helps pass 'Crown Act' to end race-based hair discrimination

By
CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- As we celebrate Women's History Month, we're taking a closer look at a new piece of legislation that protects both women and men, from race-based hair discrimination.

Just last week, Governor Lamont signed the Crown Act, making Connecticut the 8th state to pass the law, joining New York and New Jersey.

"The right to rock our crowns, the way we see fit, especially in alliance with, you know, who we are culturally and as a people, that right, must be protected and preserved," said Adjoa B. Asamoah, social impact and political strategist.

Asamoah is the force behind some of the most recent policy and culture shifts in the nation.

She's working to advance racial equity at the local, state, and federal levels of government.

Born in southern Connecticut, Asamoah says she knew early in her childhood that she wanted to work to lift the most disenfranchised.

"I am the proud daughter of an immigrant, a father who was born under colonization and what would what would become the Republic of Ghana, and a mother who was born in the Jim Crow South," Asamoah said. "It was their lived experiences with systemic oppression that would ultimately inform my work."

That work includes tackling disparities when it comes to school discipline and suspension rates among black students.

She organized the nation's first office on African American Affairs and served as the National Advisor for Black Engagement for the Biden-Harris campaign.

One of her most recent and proudest achievements is helping to pass the historic, "Crown Act" in eight states, Connecticut being the most recent.

The law prohibits discrimination based on hairstyle and hair texture.

"This prevalent form of discrimination includes being fired, passed over for promotions, and even having offers of employment rescinded," Asamoah said.

And she isn't done yet.

Asamoah just co-drafted a bill that would ensure that Black studies courses be required for high school graduation.

It's a move to not only acknowledge historical wrongs, but to right them. She's one woman paving the way for those who follow.

"If I'm at the table by myself, something is wrong. So if I get there first, it is my obligation to the next generation to make sure that I am creating a seat for somebody else," Asamoah said.

MORE NEWS | Latina trailblazer from Queens is a force for change
EMBED More News Videos

From the streets of New York to the halls of Congress - a Latina trailblazer from Queens is a force for change.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyconnecticuthairhair stylingwomen's history monthsocietydiscriminationhairstyles
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Current aide latest woman to allege sexual harassment from Cuomo, NY Times reports
MTA bus driver gets in stand-off with other bus driver that refused to move
More NYC students can opt into in-person learning
Massive NJ brush fire was intentionally set, authorities say
Mother makes plea to public for information in son's murder
Man dead, neighbor arrested after dispute over noise in Queens
Heartbreaking images show baby harp seals struggle to survive
Show More
CDC says 3 feet of distance safe in some classrooms
IRS chief warns start of child tax credit payments may be delayed
NJ COVID restrictions eased, but Murphy warns against complacency
COVID Updates: Biden reaches goal of 100M vaccines in 100 days early
Indoor dining capacity raised to 50% for NYC, 75% for NY state
More TOP STORIES News