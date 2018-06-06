NEW YORK (WABC) --People looking for information about U.S. citizenship will be able to find resources at CUNY's Citizenship Now event.
The annual event happens later this month on June 30 at the John Jay College Gymnasium. This year, the annual hotline is being replaced by an in-person information fair from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
About 300 volunteers attended training on Wednesday so they will be prepared for the event at the end of the month.
The immigration services provided at this event are not for undocumented immigrants or DACA recipients (Dreamers), although all are welcome to attend to get advice.
Participants must be green card holders who want or need to complete the process of becoming naturalized citizens.
"The process before you get your green card is being slowed down a bit and the process for applying to get your citizenship when you have a green card is also being slowed down," immigration attorney Tamara Bloom said.
Tori Cohen admits she has needed help figuring out her own personal path to citizenship.
"This process has been such an ordeal and I want it done and I want to be a citizen," Cohen said. "I want to vote, I want to give to this country what this country has given to me."
The organization is expecting 500 to 600 people to attend the Immigration Day event. WABC is a sponsor.
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts