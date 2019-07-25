Society

Gov. Cuomo signs bill renaming 2 New York highways after fallen troopers

ALBANY, New York -- Portions of two upstate New York highways are being renamed to honor state troopers killed in the line of duty.

A bill signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday names bridges on Interstate 86 in the Steuben County town of Bath in honor of 29-year-old Trooper Nicholas Clark.

He was shot and killed last July while responding to reports of a suicidal man.

Another bill signed by Cuomo renames a portion of Route 5S in the Montgomery County town of Glen in honor of Sgt. Jeremy VanNostrand.

The 36-year-old trooper died in a motor vehicle accident last November outside the barracks where he was stationed in Glen.

Related topics:
societymontgomeryalbanyandrew cuomonew yorkhighways
