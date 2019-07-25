Cuomo signs bill renaming 2 upstate NY highways after fallen troopers

ALBANY, New York -- Portions of two upstate New York highways are being renamed to honor state troopers killed in the line of duty.A bill signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday names bridges on Interstate 86 in the Steuben County town of Bath in honor of 29-year-old Trooper Nicholas Clark.He was shot and killed last July while responding to reports of a suicidal man.Another bill signed by Cuomo renames a portion of Route 5S in the Montgomery County town of Glen in honor of Sgt. Jeremy VanNostrand.The 36-year-old trooper died in a motor vehicle accident last November outside the barracks where he was stationed in Glen.----------