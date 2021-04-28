Society

Gov. Cuomo to explore legal options to retain Congressional seat after census count

By Eyewitness News
Cuomo to explore legal options to overturn census count

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he is looking at legal options after the state came 89 residents short in the census from holding its entire Congressional delegation.
New York state's delegation will shrink from 27 to 26. It is one of seven states losing a member of congress as a result of the 2020 census.



The governor says he called on New York State Attorney General Letitia James to review the state's legal options to change the decision.

"Census takers in New York faced unprecedented challenges last year in their efforts to get New Yorkers counted - from the pandemic's effect on the mail system to the Trump Administration's xenophobic, flagrant, and illegal efforts to hurt blue states by discouraging non-citizens and people of color from being counted," Cuomo said. "And despite a growing state population, New York State's congressional delegation will lose a seat in the House of Representatives next year, having fallen an equally-unprecedented 89 responses short of continuity."

Cuomo says he believes some undocumented people were nervous to come forward and that could have easily made up the difference.


"Do I think it was accurate to within 89? No. And we're looking at legal options, because when you're talking about 89 that could be a minor mistake in counting right?" Cuomo said.



If the census count stands, New York will lose one seat in Congress, according to data released Monday.

RELATED | NYC launches final 2-week push for New Yorkers to fill out the 2020 census
Marcus Solis reports New York City officials and community advocates and leaders gathered in Manhattan and Brooklyn Wednesday to mobilize New Yorkers to complete the 2020 census.



