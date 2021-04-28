Gov. Cuomo to explore legal options to retain Congressional seat after census count

The governor says he called on New York State Attorney General Letitia James to review the state's legal options to change the decision.
"Census takers in New York faced unprecedented challenges last year in their efforts to get New Yorkers counted - from the pandemic's effect on the mail system to the Trump Administration's xenophobic, flagrant, and illegal efforts to hurt blue states by discouraging non-citizens and people of color from being counted," Cuomo said. "And despite a growing state population, New York State's congressional delegation will lose a seat in the House of Representatives next year, having fallen an equally-unprecedented 89 responses short of continuity."
Cuomo says he believes some undocumented people were nervous to come forward and that could have easily made up the difference.
"Do I think it was accurate to within 89? No. And we're looking at legal options, because when you're talking about 89 that could be a minor mistake in counting right?" Cuomo said.
If the census count stands, New York will lose one seat in Congress, according to data released Monday.
The state's delegation will shrink from 27 to 26. It is one of seven states losing a member of congress as a result of the 2020 census.
