Cute or sexist? Doctor and nurse photo of kids goes viral

It was a photo that was intended to be cute instead wound up being controversial.

It all started when a popular Twitter account known for posting health-related pictures and videos strayed from the norm.

The photo Medical Shots tweeted earlier this week shows a little girl and a little boy, walking hand-in-hand down a hospital hallway.

The little girl's pink scrubs say "nurse in training," while the little boy's say "doctor in training."

The caption for the photo was "This is cute, isn't it?"

But the answer from Twitter was a resounding "no," with thousands calling the photo sexist, tone-deaf and offensive.

One person even Photoshopped the tweet, changing nurse and doctor to "health professional in training."

Another took that one step further by making the whole photo a gender-neutral black and white.

Medical Shots has not yet responded to the controversy.

