Father and son graduate together from Portland State University

PORTLAND, Oregon (WABC) -- It is a Father's Day present that was years in the making.A father and son duo will both graduate from Portland State University Sunday.Jacob Sheeran and his son Don both studied different types of engineering.It took Dad 8 years to earn his diploma while he worked. Don, who is going for his masters, made it through in four.Jacob will work to market his own inventions.But the duo both agree they have Mom to thank for getting them to this point."I'd like to say thank you to my mother for putting up with my dad, as he put pretty much all his free time towards working. She's had to put up with it," said Jacob."I didn't even know it, a month and a half ago that he was going to be walking the aisle with me, so what a wonderful Father's Day present to get your degree on the same day your son is getting his," said Don.----------