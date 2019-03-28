Society

Dad goes viral after video shows him belting 'Ave Maria' at Disney World

EMBED <>More Videos

A man is going viral after a video of him singing 'Ave Maria' at Walt Disney World's Grand Floridian resort surfaced on social media.

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A man is going viral after a video of him singing 'Ave Maria' at Walt Disney World's Grand Floridian resort surfaced on social media.



Justin Gigliello posted the video to Twitter on Sunday saying that his daughter walked up to the pianist and asked if her dad could sing while he played.

And to the surprise of many on social media Gigliello was good, like really good.

However, the most endearing part of the video is the way Gigliello's daughter proudly looked at her father as he sang.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyfloridaviral videosingingdisney world
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NYPD: Amtrak employee shoots supervisor, kills self
Woman slashed in throat, allegedly by ex-boyfriend, in Queens
Single winning ticket hits $768 million Powerball jackpot
Man's photo of bagel sliced like bread sparks internet debate
LI woman hit by turkey thrown through windshield in 2004 dies
Smoking ban, stroller restrictions coming to Disney parks
SWAT team with guns drawn raids home for toddler with fever
Show More
Sign in Arabic on home sparks controversy in NJ community
Man fatally shot while sitting in car in Manhattan
Woman wanted for punching 70-year-old as she prayed in church
AccuWeather: Mild temps start to arrive
Play ball: Yankees host Orioles in 2019 home opener
More TOP STORIES News