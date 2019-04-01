Society

Dad suffering from autoimmune disease relearns how to walk for daughter's wedding

EMBED <>More Videos

Disabled man walks down the isle for daughters birthday

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado -- Until three years ago, Jim Stamp's daily workout did not include heavy physical therapy.

Then he woke up one morning unable to move.

According to KMGH, Jim was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré, an autoimmune disorder that attacks healthy nerve cells.

"My daughter was getting married the following summer. I wanted to be able to walk her down the aisle if possible -- dance with her at her wedding," Stamp says.

Therapists like Casi Hudson are trained to help patients, not only build upon their current physical abilities but create a lifelong plan for health and wellness.

Stamp no longer uses the wheelchair he was in and soon he hopes to get rid of his crutch and cane too.

He also obtained the goal of walking his daughter down the aisle and dancing with her at her wedding, leaving everyone in tears.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoloradocnnfamilywedding
TOP STORIES
Defense: Prosecutors in Vetrano trial 'withheld crucial evidence'
Rapper Nipsey Hussle killed, 2 wounded in LA shooting
NY lawmakers finalizing congestion pricing as part of budget
AccuWeather: April arrives on a brisk, chillier note
Man arrested in murder of nanny found in Jersey City lake
Courageous Good Samaritan helps save teen from bodega attackers
Must-read stories from the weekend
Show More
Police make arrest in disturbing Brooklyn subway assault
Diabetes drugs cost 23 times more in U.S. than Australia, report finds
Florida meteor burns brilliant blue-green in the night sky: VIDEO
Flight bound for NYC returns to Boston after bird strike
Police: Murdered student from NJ mistook suspect's car for Uber
More TOP STORIES News