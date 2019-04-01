Dad suffering from autoimmune disease relearns how to walk for daughter's wedding

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado -- Until three years ago, Jim Stamp's daily workout did not include heavy physical therapy.
Then he woke up one morning unable to move.
According to KMGH, Jim was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré, an autoimmune disorder that attacks healthy nerve cells.
"My daughter was getting married the following summer. I wanted to be able to walk her down the aisle if possible -- dance with her at her wedding," Stamp says.
Therapists like Casi Hudson are trained to help patients, not only build upon their current physical abilities but create a lifelong plan for health and wellness.
Stamp no longer uses the wheelchair he was in and soon he hopes to get rid of his crutch and cane too.
He also obtained the goal of walking his daughter down the aisle and dancing with her at her wedding, leaving everyone in tears.
