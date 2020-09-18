Dallas ISD school assignment lists Kyle Rittenhouse as 'hero'

Kyle Rittenhouse has been accused of fatally shooting two people and wounding another in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
The writing assignment also listed Joseph Rosenbaum, one of the protesters Rittenhouse is accused of killing; along with Mahatma Gandhi, César Chávez, Malcolm X and George Floyd. The teacher misspelled Gandhi and Malcolm X.
Labeled "Hero for the Modern Age," part one of the assignment asked students to write a half-page biography of each of the listed people. Part two instructed students to write a one-page essay on which person out of the six they believe best demonstrates the concept of a hero.
The Dallas Independent School District did not release the name of the W. T. White High School teacher who assigned the report.
The teacher, whose name was listed on the assignment, did not immediately return KTVT-TV's request for comment.
In a statement, the district said: "An unapproved assignment posted in Google Classroom yesterday has been brought to our attention. Understandably, this caused some concern for the impacted students, and we apologize. Campus administration immediately removed the unapproved content and students are not required to complete that assignment. Due to personnel policies, we are not able to comment further, however, the appropriate steps are being followed pending investigation."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
