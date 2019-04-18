Dancers move with purpose to benefit American Cancer Society

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rehearsals are now underway for Dance Against Cancer -- the signature dance event to benefit The American Cancer Society.
More than 50 performers will take the stage at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall for the annual fundraiser on Monday night.
Groups from all areas of dance are involved from hip hop to ballet.
New this year is a group from The East Side Dance Company in NYC, founded by Trammell Logan.
"Dance is just a universal language," Logan said. "We could speak completely different languages, but you start dancing and I'll feel something or know what you're dancing for or vice versa, or have some type of emotion around it."
Dance Against Cancer was formed in 2010 by Erin Fogarty and Daniel Ulbricht after cancer impacted both of their lives -- Fogarty's dad passed way in 2010 and Ulbricht's mom passed away in 2015.
"The fullness of your life changes because there's something missing, but with an event like DAC, the beauty is you have a way to remember someone, you have a legacy you can pass on," Ulbricht said.
They held their first event nine years ago in a small space in front of an audience of about 200. This year, they expect about 1,000 people and hope to hit the $500,000 mark.
Money raised will help with research and a wide variety of support systems offered by ACS.
"It levels the playing field, it doesn't matter who you are or where you come from or what type of dance you do, and one of the most beautiful things about the event is being in the wings and seeing a tapper and hip hop dancer, a Broadway person, ballerina, all telling stories to each other," Fogarty said.
Tickets for the event are still available. For more information, go to www.dacny.org.
