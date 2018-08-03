SOCIETY

Dancing mom embarrasses son, goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

A mom spotted on the dance cam at a San Diego Padres baseball game had some good moves and had her son embarrassed.

By Ricky Courtney
SAN DIEGO --
A mom spotted on the dance cam at a San Diego Padres baseball game had some good moves... and had her son totally mortified.

Between innings of the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants game, Get Low from Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz started playing and the unknown woman started dancing.

The moment was captured by our sister station Action News producer Rudy Rendon, who stopped by the stadium on his vacation this week.

In the clip, the young man keeps his arms tightly crossed as his mom dances, on the other side of him, a man -- probably his dad -- is dancing in his seat.

In another clip, the young man has switched seats to get further from his mom and can be seen burying his head in his hands.


----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyparentingchildrenSan Diego Padresbaseballgood newsfeel goodfunny videou.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Homeless man gets job after officer helps him shave beard
Inwood rezoning protesters in councilman's office
Girl falls asleep waiting for military dad in sweet photo
Cops give toddler 'cuteness warning' after pulling him over
More Society
Top Stories
Tornado touched down in Queens, National Weather Service confirms
Police: Girl possibly abducted from DC airport left in car with NY tags
Police: Suspect unhappy with tattoo returns and stabs artist
Almond Breeze milk recalled in 29 states, including NY, NJ, CT
Central Nyack man accused of raping 11-year-old girl
Man arrested after 8-year-old thrown off 31-foot water slide
Inwood rezoning protesters in councilman's office
Colorado police officer shot originally from Long Island
Show More
Jericho Schools named best in the US
Trump on 'working vacation' in NJ following PA rally
Sergeant placed on modified duty after shooting man in Brooklyn
Duo wanted for putting man in headlock, robbing him in Brooklyn
Heartbroken brother speaks out about killing of Bronx teen
More News