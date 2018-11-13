Dante Park holiday tree arrives at Lincoln Square

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas on the Upper West Side after the Dante Park holiday tree arrived Tuesday morning.This year's Dante Park holiday tree comes from Domes Tree Farm in Bliss, New York, which is southeast of Buffalo.The Concolor Fir stands 30 feet tall and is nearly 15 feet across.The tree lighting will be the center of the 19th Annual Winter's Eve Festival at Lincoln Square.Watch live coverage of the event on ABC7 on Nov. 26 at 5:30 p.m.----------