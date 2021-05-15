Society

'Day of Unity' seeks to uplift Asian community, take stand against hate

'Day of Unity' seeks to uplift Asian community, take stand against hate

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A day of unity brings together people from all walks of life to celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Month.

The gathering sought to uplift those in the Asian community and take a stand against hate and discrimination.

At Columbus Park in Chinatown, organizers provided self-defense tools and classes for Asians as well as information about healthcare, and any other help they may need.



Performances highlighted Asian artists, while families of victims spoke out, encouraging other victims that they are not alone.

Mayoral Candidate Art Chang proposed solutions to the crisis that the city is facing.

The message of the day was unity - New Yorkers standing with the Asian community, where hate crimes have quadrupled in the past year.

