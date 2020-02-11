society

Bag of dead birds confiscated from passenger arriving from China at Virginia airport

A package of tiny dead birds passed off as pet food was confiscated by Customs agents at a Virginia airport. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

CHANTILLY, Va. -- A package of tiny dead birds passed off as pet food was confiscated by Customs agents at a Virginia airport.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the package came into Dulles International Airport on a flight from Beijing on January 27.

Agents discovered the bag of dead birds in the baggage of a passenger who was on their way to Maryland. The passenger said the package was cat food. The plastic packaging had pictures of a cat and dog.

The birds are barred from importation to prevent the spread of avian flu.

CBP officials say agents seized nearly 5,000 prohibited animal, plant and meat byproduct, as well as soil and insects at the U.S. border on average each day last year.
