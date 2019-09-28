Society

Delaware school district apologizes for playing Roseanne anthem

SEAFORD, Delaware -- A Delaware school district played a parody version of the national anthem before a volleyball match this week, surprising spectators with Roseanne Barr's screeching 1990s rendition.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports the Seaford School District apologized Wednesday for the shock at its Tuesday game with Milford High.



A letter by Superintendent David Perrington says pre-game proceedings will be improved, per an investigation into the lapse. Officials didn't immediately explain how Barr's version, performed before a San Diego Padres game, came to be used.

It says the district usually plays the national anthem before sports games as a way to honor the country and its armed forces. It says the district will use a district-approved version in the future.



___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyseafordnational anthemroseannehigh school sportsdel. news
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teens face gang assault charges in 16-year-old's stabbing death
NYC school employee accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl
Funeral to be held for teen fatally stabbed at Long Island strip mall
Police: 5 people injured in 2 separate shootings across New York City
Teenager's support dog brutally attacked, killed by Rottweiler
NYPD car rushing to call strikes pedestrian, Jeep on Staten Island
AccuWeather: Bonus beach day Saturday
Show More
Ocasio-Cortez calls for government bailout to help struggling NYC cab drivers
ICE blocked from cooperating with 2 NJ counties
93-year-old found at bottom of stairs was murdered, CT police say
Search on for man who stole unlocked car with child inside
Flight from JFK makes emergency landing due to unruly passenger
More TOP STORIES News