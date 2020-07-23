Demonstrators call for COVID-19 relief for immigrants in Elizabeth

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Families and workers are demanding New Jersey provide COVID-19 disaster relief for immigrants.
Demonstrators held a mock outdoor dining event in downtown Elizabeth Thursday.
It's an attempt to draw attention to inequities during the pandemic.
Right now, undocumented immigrants are ineligible for any of the relief programs offered by the government, despite filing state and federal income taxes.
