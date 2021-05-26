Disney joins Food Bank for NYC to help give out food at Lincoln Center

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10695017" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Deep in the Hundred Acre Wood, a new adventure is about to happen.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There was a special giveaway on Wednesday for people still needing help with food.The Food Bank for New York City held its third pop-up distribution event.Bags of food were given to 500 households at Lincoln Center. Musicians from the Juilliard School also performed.Employees from Disney helped give out the food.The Food Bank of NYC says an estimated 1.6 million New York City residents are experiencing food insecurity.----------