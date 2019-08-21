Disney 'Team of Heroes' donates toys, books to children at NYC hospital

Channel 7 donated boxes of toys, books and movies to the children and their families.
It was all part of the Disney's "Team of Heroes" initiative. The program provides more than $100 million in Disney resources to help improve the healing experience for children in hospitals around the world.
Click here to learn more about how you can support the effort and make a difference.
Disney is the parent company of Channel 7.
