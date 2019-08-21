Society

Disney 'Team of Heroes' donates toys, books to children at NYC hospital

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Patients recovering at Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in Washington Heights had a special surprise on Tuesday that put a smile on their faces.

Channel 7 donated boxes of toys, books and movies to the children and their families.

It was all part of the Disney's "Team of Heroes" initiative. The program provides more than $100 million in Disney resources to help improve the healing experience for children in hospitals around the world.

Click here to learn more about how you can support the effort and make a difference.

Disney is the parent company of Channel 7.

EMBED More News Videos

The program helps to improve the healing experience for children in hospitals around the world.



----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywashington heightsmanhattannew york citydisney summer of servicetoy drivebooksdisney
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed when NYC elevator suddenly drops, crushing him
Co-worker arrested in NJ murder where neighbors heard screaming
Popular New York diner gutted by flames
Owner chases after 2 coyotes that grab, kill dog in Connecticut
Women accused of shoplifting stroller, leaving baby behind
Iconic NYC pizzeria reopens for business after state shutdown
Exclusive: Eric Garner's mom discusses Pantaleo firing on Up Close
Show More
Correction officers subpoenaed in connection to Epstein's death
VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted in CT during tornado warnings
Authorities search for mountain lion that bit 8-year-old on the head
Head chef of famed Grand Central restaurant goes missing
17-year-old boy shot in chest during dispute at NYC deli
More TOP STORIES News