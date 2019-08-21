Disney 'Team of Heroes' donates toys, books to children at NYC hospital

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5483402" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The program helps to improve the healing experience for children in hospitals around the world.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Patients recovering at Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in Washington Heights had a special surprise on Tuesday that put a smile on their faces.Channel 7 donated boxes of toys, books and movies to the children and their families.It was all part of the Disney's "Team of Heroes" initiative. The program provides more than $100 million in Disney resources to help improve the healing experience for children in hospitals around the world.to learn more about how you can support the effort and make a difference.----------