Disney World tightens mask restrictions by banning eating, drinking while walking

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Forget munching on Mickey pretzels while strolling through Disney World in Orlando, Florida.Eating or drinking while walking has been banned to ensure people are wearing masks while moving around the park.Now, in order to eat or drink, people have to be stationary and 6 feet away from other guests.The only other time guests are allowed to have their masks off is at special "relaxation stations" set up around the parks."The Most Magical Place on Earth" reopened in mid-July after nearly four months with new rules in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.Disney's new rules include mandatory masks and social distancing. Visitors will need reservations to enter a park, and they won't be allowed to hop between parks. Both visitors and employees will receive temperature checks when they enter. Fireworks shows and parades have been suspended to prevent drawing too many people together.