Disney World

Walt Disney World offering discounted park tickets for admission later in the day

ORLANDO -- Saving money at Walt Disney World could be as simple as sleeping in for a few hours.

For a limited time, Disney is offering discounted Mid-Day Magic tickets for visitors who don't plan to arrive at Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios or Animal Kingdom until after 12 p.m.

The deal comes just in time for the Aug. 29 opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and the 24th Epcot International Food & Wine Festival.

Visitors must purchase tickets in two-, three-, or four-day packages, and pricing varies by day, but the savings are noticeable. In one scenario provided by Disney, a park visitor could save $29 per day by purchasing a four-day, one-park-per-day Mid-Day Magic ticket for $316, which breaks down to $79 per day before tax.

A regular-priced four-day, one-park-per-day ticket for the same time period would cost $432 before tax, or $108 per day, according to Disney.

The tickets, which are subject to expiration dates and other restrictions, are only available for parks at Walt Disney World in Florida.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
