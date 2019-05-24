Society

Disneyland holding auditions for 'Star Wars' Stormtroopers

DOWNEY, Calif. -- If you think you have what it takes to defend the Dark Side in a galaxy far, far away, Disneyland may have the perfect job for you.

Ahead of the highly anticipated opening of "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge," Disneyland is holding two open casting calls on Friday for Stormtroopers.

RELATED: New photos inside 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' at Disneyland released

The job description says performers will appear before thousands of guests each day and must be high-energy performers who "bring to life some of the exciting characters from the Star Wars saga."

Performers must be between 5'10" and 6 feet tall.

The casting calls are at the Onstage Dance Center in Downey.

Participants must arrive by 9:30 a.m. for the morning session, and by 2 p.m. for the afternoon session.

Find more information on the casting calls at disneycareers.com.

EMBED More News Videos

Disney CEO Bob Iger gives a personal tour of "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge."



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydowneylos angeles countydisneydisneylandstar warsstar wars land
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police arrest man they say pulled emergency brake on subway
Kidnapper of Wis. girl Jayme Closs to be sentenced Friday
Home intruder steals nothing, cleans home instead, homeowner says
'Brady Bunch' set recreated inside original home
Students from rival high schools brawl at Queens gas station
Theresa May resigns as party leader, prime minister
Body found in street in Jersey City
Show More
Memorial Day travel underway in New York area
AccuWeather: Breezy Friday
Mario Batali pleads not guilty in sex misconduct allegation
Off-duty correction officer dies in Bronx River Parkway crash
Police K-9 dies while chasing suspect in 90-degree heat
More TOP STORIES News