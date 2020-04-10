Coronavirus

Disneyland Resort raises American flag on Main Street, creates moment of hope amid COVID-19 crisis

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim raised the American flag during a touching ceremony at the park Friday morning.

The American and Californian flags were both raised along Main Street, U.S.A. during the ceremony, which took place at approximately 6:30 a.m.

MORE: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global coronavirus outbreak

The resort, which remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, posted about the event on Facebook, captioning the ceremony as follows:

Cast members at the Disneyland Resort are continuing to raise the American flag on Main Street, U.S.A. during the park's closure. May this simple moment be a source of hope and inspiration for you today. It's also a heartfelt reminder that our traditions are still very much alive.

WATCH: Disneyland's Dapper Dans bring Disney magic with at-home performance
EMBED More News Videos

DISNEY MAGIC: Disneyland's Dapper Dans, from across California to as far as Texas, bring some cheer with a first-ever at-home singing performance to entertain fans worldwide amid coronavirus outbreak.



MORE: How to make famous churros from Disneyland, Walt Disney World
EMBED More News Videos

Disney Parks across the world may be closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the company is making sure you can still enjoy one of their favorite park snacks right from the comfort of home.


The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyanaheimcaliforniaamusement parkdisneycoronavirusdisneylandcoronavirus pandemicamerican flagcaliforniacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Father says Boris Johnson likely out of action for a while
Feds release $30 billion from stimulus bill for US health system
LIVE | Gov. Cuomo COVID-19 update
Communities come together to prepare for very different Easter
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Gov. Cuomo COVID-19 update
LIVE | Gov. Murphy COVID-19 briefing
Cuomo warns of 2nd coronavirus wave, calls for testing
Mom of 5 who beat COVID-19 gets viral sendoff from hospital staff
U.S. 'days away' from widespread coronavirus antibody testing
Has CA developed 'herd immunity' to COVID-19? What this means
New COVID-19 testing sites opening in NYC
Show More
New York reboots unemployment site to improve process
Communities come together to prepare for very different Easter
More than half of Americans now wear masks amid COVID-19 outbreak
AccuWeather: Gusty and chilly end to the workweek
NYC funeral homes, cemeteries overwhelmed by COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News