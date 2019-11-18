Doctor releases book advising young people about relationships and sex

New York, NY -- Dr. Kela Henry is a Southern-bred physician with strong ties to her community. She is a valued and respected primary care physician at Emory Buford. She graduated medical school from the Medical College of Pennsylvania-Hahnemann School of Medicine (now Drexel) in 1999 prior to returning to her home state of Georgia and completing her residency program at Medical College of Georgia in Augusta.
While in medical school she earned two prestigious awards. The first was the Keystone State Medical Society Award, a component of the National Medical Association and Pennsylvania Medical Society for the state's physicians and physicians in training. The second distinguished award was the Outstanding Young Women of America Award, which is sponsored by leading women's organizations throughout the country, honoring young women between the ages of 21 and 35 who give their time and efforts to the betterment of the community, country, and profession.
Aside from running her successful private practice in Buford, where she supports healthy diets, exercise, and holistic healing whenever possible, Dr. Kela is passionate about the health of adolescent teenage girls and believes in giving back to organizations which focus on the education and empowerment of this demographic.
She enjoys teaching and speaking with girls as early as their freshman year in high school, inspiring them to start thinking about the process of applying for college or vocational school. She discusses health issues such as hygiene, nutrition and the role self-esteem plays in their lives overall.
Dr. Kela is also committed to helping teens to better understand the many consequences, both physically and emotionally, of consensual sexual activity. Her debut book NIA & THE NUMBERS GAME, A Teenager's Guide to Education, Relations & Sex addresses these important issues.
