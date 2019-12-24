Dog adopted from shelter after 5 years, just in time for Christmas

FRESNO, Calif. -- A California dog is going to share this upcoming Christmas with his new family after a Christmas miracle.Seamus has been part of the Fresno Bully Rescue for more than five years.The nine-year-old dog has spent more than half of his life in the shelter, and he finally has a new home.The Fresno Bully Rescue describes him as 'Seamus the Donut Killer' because of his love for the treat.He had some specific needs, like no kids and no other dogs for his future home, but thankfully he found what he needed.