SACRAMENTO, California --Military homecomings are emotional affairs -- not just for families, but for pets too.
Army soldier Cassandra Cabrera returned home after a 10-month deployment in Africa. She was afraid her dog, Miss May, wouldn't remember her.
Miss May was only a puppy when she was called overseas. As she found out, pets don't forget their owners.
Miss May immediately recognized Cabrera and embraced her with lots of licks to the face.
