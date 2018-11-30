SOCIETY

Dog overcome with joy after owner returns home from 10-month deployment

EMBED </>More Videos

Army soldier Cassandra Cabrera returned home after a 10 month deployment in Africa. She was afraid her dog, Miss May, wouldn't remember her.

SACRAMENTO, California --
Military homecomings are emotional affairs -- not just for families, but for pets too.

Army soldier Cassandra Cabrera returned home after a 10-month deployment in Africa. She was afraid her dog, Miss May, wouldn't remember her.

Miss May was only a puppy when she was called overseas. As she found out, pets don't forget their owners.

Miss May immediately recognized Cabrera and embraced her with lots of licks to the face.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydogsoldier surprisesoldiersfeel goodu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
How to get into the holiday spirit: 25 ways in 25 days
Family sues NYPD over cab driver's heart attack death
NYC to honor Shirley Chisholm with Prospect Park statue
Strangers attend Vietnam vet's funeral after public plea
More Society
Top Stories
Alaska earthquake: 7.0-magnitude quake rocks buildings in Anchorage
7-year-old in coma after truck passes school bus
Dog missing for 3 days rescued from NY storm drain
Teacher told NJ 1st graders Santa Claus isn't real
Alaska earthquake leaves Anchorage TV station heavily damaged
Couple from New York discovered dead in Airbnb in Mexico
Charges filed in death of mother who railed against MS-13
2 California teens found murdered in Tijuana
Show More
Dog food recalled for elevated vitamin D
Prosecutors: Double-fatal NJ crash began as police pursuit
VIDEO: Aftermath of Alaska earthquake
Trump can't withhold funds from sanctuary cities, NY judge rules
Disgruntled customer burns items with hairspray blowtorch
More News