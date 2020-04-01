Coronavirus

Dolly Parton donates $1 million to coronavirus research

Country icon Dolly Parton is making a big donation to help fund coronavirus research, as well as taking time out every week to read children's books online to kids everywhere.

The "9 to 5" singer, actress and philanthropist tweeted Wednesday that she's donating $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee for coronavirus research.



Additionally, she's working with her charity, The Imagination Library, to read a children's book on YouTube every Thursday at 7 p.m. EST for 10 weeks. The Imagination Library provides children free books by mail every month and the program is available in all 50 states and five countries.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirusu.s. & worldmedical researchdonations
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Dolly Parton can help your kids get to sleep in new series
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus cancellations: Wimbledon canceled, Grand Canyon closed
O'Neill returns to NYC as COVID-19 advisor; all playgrounds to close
Recovered New Rochelle COVID-19 patients donating plasma
4 NJ cities go on lockdown for 7 days to halt COVID-19 spread
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
O'Neill returns to NYC as COVID-19 advisor; all playgrounds to close
Social distancing is not happening on the subway
Cuomo on COVID-19: 'We're looking at another month of this'
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
NY mother with COVID-19: 'Virus can last longer than we think'
91 deaths in one day in New Jersey; 4 cities on lockdown
5 dead at NJ nursing home, 22 residents and staff test positive
Show More
Dad lied about having COVID-19 symptoms to see pregnant wife
LI urgent care 1st in nation to use new COVID-19 rapid test
7 On Your Side Investigates: COVID-19 exacerbates doctor shortages
First infant death blamed on COVID-19 in Connecticut
Recovered New Rochelle COVID-19 patients donating plasma
More TOP STORIES News