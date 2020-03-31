Coronavirus

Dolly Parton to read bedtime stories for kids in new video series

Now you can grab the kids for storytime with Dolly Parton - virtually.

The legendary singer will host "Goodnight with Dolly" starting Thursday, April 2.

It will run every Thursday through June 4, according to a Facebook post from Parton's Imagination Library page.

In a video posted to the page Monday night, Parton calls herself "the book lady" and said the first book up on the list is "The Little Engine That Could."

The first reading will start at 7 p.m. Eastern and is expected to last about 15 minutes.

To join the fun, head to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Facebook page.

RELATED: This company offers the happiest online content for children
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyeducationcoronavirusreading
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Privacy, security concerns for Zoom users, official says
1,200 dead in NY and worst is yet to come, Cuomo warns
Coronavirus: What does COVID-19 do to your body?
Whole Foods workers plan 'sick out' over COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Temporary hospitals opening as NYC toll surpasses 900
USNS Comfort to begin accepting non-COVID-19 patients
Field hospital opening in Central Park
AccuWeather: Cloudy and chilly
1,200 dead in NY and worst is yet to come, Cuomo warns
Special Olympics canceled in NY due to coronavirus
An inside look at battling coronavirus at Brookdale Hospital
Show More
Photo released of man sought in deadly NYC subway fire
Business fined $25K for allegedly selling fake N-95s
Proposed law renamed after Hanukkah machete attack victim
Whole Foods workers plan 'sick out' over COVID-19
Privacy, security concerns for Zoom users, official says
More TOP STORIES News