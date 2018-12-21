SOCIETY

Donations save New Jersey Christmas toy giveaway after pipe bursts

ROSELLE, New Jersey (WABC) --
The holiday season seems so much brighter when there is a gymnasium full of toys, and the children at the Dr. Charles C. Polk Elementary School got a pre-Christmas treat when every student was welcomed to the toy giveaway.

The kids were all smiles and full of holiday cheer, as the first- through fourth-grade students each got to pick their favorite holiday gift.

This is the 11th year the giveaway has taken place, but this year's event was almost washed away when a water pipe broke in a school storage room where the toys were being collected.

With just about week to go before the toy giveaway, the school called out for help. And it came in a big way as donations and money poured in to replace all the toys that had to be tossed because of water damage.

"We were worried," Principal Andrea Hall said. "This is something we always want to do for our kids."

The community rallied around the school, and local organization helped to replace the toys.

The mayors of Fanwood and Roselle also made donations.

It became apparent that the spirit of giving was alive and well, and everything paid off with festive music, kids wearing their Christmas pajamas, and presents for all.

