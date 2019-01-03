Don't miss these 3 top-rated movies screening around New York City

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
---
The Wizard of Oz
Young Dorothy finds herself in a magical world where she makes friends with a lion and a scarecrow and a tin man as they make their way along the yellow brick road to talk with the Wizard and ask for the things they miss most in their lives. The Wicked Witch of the West is the only thing that could stop them.
Boasting a 98 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this classic is a critical darling. The site's critical consensus has it that "An absolute masterpiece whose groundbreaking visuals and deft storytelling are still every bit as resonant, The Wizard of Oz is a must-see film for young and old."
In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at City Cinemas Village East (181-189 Second Ave.) through Tuesday, January 8. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Free Solo
Follow Alex Honnold as he attempts to become the first person to ever free solo climb Yosemite's 3, 000 foot high El Capitan wall. With no ropes or safety gear, and this would arguably be the greatest feat in rock climbing history.
Boasting a 98 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Free Solo has proven to be a critical darling since its release on September 28, with a consensus that "Free Solo depicts athletic feats that many viewers will find beyond reason - and grounds the attempts in passions that are all but universal."
You can catch it at City Cinemas Village East (181-189 Second Ave.) through Friday, January 11. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
When bestselling celebrity biographer Lee Israel is no longer able to get published because she has fallen out of step with current tastes, she turns her art form to deception, and abetted by her loyal friend Jack.
Boasting a 98 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Can You Ever Forgive Me? has proven to be a critical darling since its release on October 19, with a consensus that "Deftly directed and laced with dark wit, Can You Ever Forgive Me? proves a compelling showcase for deeply affecting work from Richard E. Grant and Melissa McCarthy."
Catch it on the big screen at Quad Cinema (34 W. 13th St.) through Thursday, January 10 and Roxy Cinema Tribeca (2 Ave. of The Americas) through Sunday, January 6. Click here for showtimes and tickets.