Coronavirus

Dr. Anthony Fauci bobblehead raises $100K for COVID-19 medical supplies in less than a week

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced Wednesday that it has reached the $100,000 mark in donations through the sale of Dr. Anthony Fauci bobbleheads.

The money will go to support the American Hospital Association's (AHA) 100 Million Mask Challenge, which encourages businesses and local communities to help in the call to rapidly produce needed PPE on a large scale for our nation's healthcare workers.

In less than a week since launching the bobblehead to honor Dr. Fauci, people from all 50 states and over a dozen countries have purchased the bobblehead, the museum said.

On Tuesday, Dr. Fauci became the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's best-selling bobblehead of all time, surpassing Loyola University's Sister Jean bobblehead, which went viral during the 2018 NCAA Tournament, museum officials said.

Dr. Fauci has become America's voice of reason as one of the lead members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. He has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.

The bobbleheads are only available for pre-order through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's online store.

It features Dr. Fauci wearing a suit and illustrating how the nation needs to "flatten the curve".

They cost $25 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

$5 from every bobblehead sold will continue to be donated in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirusu.s. & worldanthony faucidonations
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Over 800 more cases in Connecticut; death toll reaches 277
Minorities hit harder by COVID-19, data shows
The best NHL coronavirus pause trend? Players adding dogs to the family
'GMA' mourns beloved camera operator who died of coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Mayor de Blasio daily briefing
Queens hospital worker, mother of twins, dies from COVID-19
Connecticut woman says she never felt symptoms
Powerball, Mega Millions change jackpots due to COVID-19
Intel report warned of coronavirus crisis, ABC News sources say
Where is coronavirus in NYC? Try 7 On Your Investigates' zip code tracker
Westchester man recovering after spending 17 days on ventilator
Show More
CDC weighs loosening guidelines for some exposed to virus
Coronavirus: Masked crowds fill streets after China ends lockdown
NYPD: Man high on drugs smashed Porsche into parked cars in NYC
Deadliest day in NY, but hospitalizations slow
12 deaths at Elizabeth nursing home
More TOP STORIES News