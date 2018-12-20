HOLIDAY

Elderly man leaves behind 14 years of Christmas gifts for 2-year-old neighbor

EMBED </>More Videos

Before he passed away, an elderly man wanted to make sure his young neighbor continued getting Christmas presents from him -- so he left more than a decade's worth of presents behind for the 2-year-old. (Owen Williams/Twitter)

Before he passed away, an elderly man wanted to make sure his young neighbor continued getting Christmas presents from him -- so he left more than a decade's worth of presents behind for the 2-year-old.

Owen Williams chronicled the touching series of gifts on Twitter, explaining that his neighbor's daughter came over after her father's death with a large plastic bag.

"In the sack were all the Christmas presents he'd bought for *our* daughter for the next (fourteen) years," Williams wrote. "He always told us he'd live (until) he was 100 years old, so these gifts would have taken him up to our little girl's 16th Christmas."



Williams said he and his wife would continue to give their young daughter "a present from Ken" each year for the next 14 years.

He remembered his neighbor as a man of many hobbies who was kind to the family dog.


Williams later tweeted that he had opened one of the presents -- he and his wife couldn't resist -- and found a book from French artist and writer Tomi Ungerer.



"We're definitely going to open one every year (until) 2032, by the way. It'll be our way of remembering an immensely generous gentleman - our new Christmas tradition," Williams added.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodholidaychristmasu.s. & worldchristmas gifteuropeacts of kindness
HOLIDAY
'A Charlie Brown Christmas' to air on ABC Dec. 20
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, damaging winds expected
5 Tips to survive awkward holiday talk with family
Wrapped presents on a plane: What to know before holiday travel
More holiday
SOCIETY
3 choice film and entertainment events in New York City this weekend
'Obama Claus' surprises patients at children's hospital
LI hockey game raises money in honor of teen battling cancer
Teacher's lesson in kindness, raising money to buy gifts for students
More Society
Top Stories
NJ gas station clerk killed during robbery, 1 in custody
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, damaging winds expected
Woman breaking up subway fight hit in head with metal pipe
2 charged in LI sex trafficking involving 12-year-old girl
Woman arrested decades after 12-year-old girl killed in NJ
Defense Secretary Mattis leaving after clashes with Trump
Waiting to kill: New video of suspect in Queens stabbing
Judge blocks congestion pricing surcharges on for-hire vehicles
Show More
Veteran launches GoFundMe to pay for Trump's border wall
NYC airport worker accused of using phone to record woman in bathroom
Mom charged after kids found home alone watching 'Home Alone'
Trump tells GOP leaders he won't sign bill to avoid shutdown
Suspect charged in terrifying 2014 home invasion, sex assault
More News