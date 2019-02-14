SOCIETY

City Councilman Ruben Diaz Sr. won't resign, apologize for homophobic remarks

UNIONPORT, Bronx (WABC) --
Embattled New York City Councilman Ruben Diaz stood before a large and very boisterous crowd of supporters Thursday and vowed not to step down amid calls for him to resign over homophobic comments.

In a long and sometimes rambling speech in Spanish, he left little doubt as to his plans.

"It's out of control," he said through an interpreter. "What is the problem? What have I said?"

Diaz set off a firestorm last week when he said gays run the City Council, even though only five of 51 members are gay.

"I will continue serving the people," he said. "There is nothing to resign for. There is nothing to apologize for. I will continue serving the people."

During a City Council meeting Wednesday, Diaz was stripped of his chairmanship on one committee. He did not attend.

"We have fought and struggled and many died so that we could have a few seats at the table," Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer said. "Only to be attacked for having too much power in this body and in this state."

But Diaz remains defiant.

"Stop asking for me to apologize," he said.

The council could vote in coming weeks on further punishment for Diaz.
Mayor Bill de Blasio has also joined in calls for Diaz to apologize or resign, as has Diaz's son, Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz ,Jr.

(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
More News