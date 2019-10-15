Employees of chain nail salons rally across NYC

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Employees of chain nail salons with locations across New York City rallied Monday in Harlem, saying the owner is not complying with new stricter industry regulations.Employees at 'Envy Nails' say the salons do not have adequate ventilation, and workers are rarely provided with protective equipment.The company tells Eyewitness News it is installing or upgrading new ventilation systems and that it encourages the use of masks and gloves.----------