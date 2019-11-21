Society

Every New Jersey town to get seedlings from toppled 600-year-old Salem oak tree

SALEM, New Jersey -- A nearly 600-year-old Salem oak tree that toppled earlier this summer will live on forever across the entire state of New Jersey.

New Jersey officials announced on Tuesday that seedlings from the historic tree will be given to each of the state's 565 municipalities.

"Today, I'm so excited to tell you that in celebration of New Jersey DEP 50th birthday and the 50th anniversary of America's first Earth Day, we will be giving the gift of a Salem oak seedling to each of New Jersey's 565 municipalities," said Catherine McCabe, acting commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

For nearly 600 years, the tree provided shade and comfort in what is now the Salem Religious Society of Friends burial ground. It came crashing down on June 6, 2019. It's unclear what caused the tree to fall.

Related: The storied history of New Jersey's fallen Salem Oak Tree

"In 50 years, these trees will have removed over two million pounds of carbon dioxide from our air," McCabee said. "They will conserve over 143 years' worth of households electricity, and they will reduce the damaging effects of over 27 million gallons of stormwater and so much more."

More details on the seedlings will be shared in the coming weeks.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysalem countyenvironmenttree fall
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Key witnesses cap intense week in impeachment inquiry
Police say body found is missing Connecticut bar owner
Nearly 100K pounds of salad products recalled due to E. coli
PHOTOS: Raccoon spotted in Brooklyn subway station
Victim in fatal tobacco shop shooting in Bronx identified
LIVE | Anonymous FDNY firefighter sick from 9/11 donating $100K
Manslaughter charges filed in deadly NYC construction accident
Show More
Teen riding e-scooter fatally struck by truck in NJ; Victim ID'd
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu charged in corruption cases
Red fox that attacked 5 people in NJ tests positive for rabies
UPS truck hit woman on Long Island and kept going, police say
16-year-old boy suspected of using remote control car to smuggle drugs
More TOP STORIES News