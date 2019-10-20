Society

Ex-Baltimore mayor D'Alesandro, Pelosi's brother, dies at 90

In this Jan. 17, 2002 file photo, former Baltimore city Mayor Thomas D'Alesandro III. (AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)

BALTIMORE -- Thomas D'Alesandro III, a former Baltimore mayor and the brother of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has died. He was 90.

A spokesman for Pelosi said D'Alesandro died Sunday morning at his north Baltimore home after complications from a stroke.

Pelosi says in a statement that she and her family are devastated. She called her brother "the finest public servant I have ever known.''

D'Alesandro served as Baltimore City Council president and then as mayor from 1967 to 1971, a position his father, prominent Maryland politician Thomas D'Alesandro Jr., also held. The elder D'Alesandro also served as a state delegate and congressman.

The younger D'Alesandro didn't seek re-election as mayor and went into private law practice.

Pelosi says D'Alesandro is survived by his wife, Margaret, his five children and his grandchildren.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyobituarypoliticsnancy pelosi
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man sought in criminal sexual contact with resident in Rutgers dorm
Man found dead in NJ identified, death ruled homicide
Nicaragua hosts trial in killing of SUNY student from Long Island
Yankees eliminated after 6-4 loss to Astros in Game 6 of ALCS
Aaron Judge labels Yankees' season 'a failure' after ALCS loss to Astros
House explodes causing several others to catch fire, evacuations
3 soldiers killed during training exercise in Georgia
Show More
Police: NJ officer killed man advancing with 'bladed object'
Mysterious Death: 2 arrested after woman's body found wrapped in blanket
Controlled explosions topple damaged cranes at hotel site: VIDEO
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks raise money, awareness
AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool
More TOP STORIES News