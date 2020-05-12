Exclusive: ADL reports big increase in anti-semetism in NY, NJ

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In an Eyewitness News exclusive, we're getting a disturbing look at the reality of antisemitism with new data showing New York and New Jersey lead the nation in antisemitic incidents.According to the Anti-Defamation League, New York saw a 26% increase in these incidents last year, with a 106% increase in assaults in particular.New Jersey saw 345 incidents last year in a 73% increase over the year before.The ADL says the incidents are not linked to one particular political ideology."I think the charged environment contributes to it, I think big concerns about social and economic challenges that seem to be going unanswered is part of it," said Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO, Anti-Defamation League. "Social media amplifies these issues to a great degree as well."The ADL numbers are the highest in the 40-year history of tracking these incidents.The organization is already concerned about this year, with a rise in incidents linked to conspiracy theories about the coronavirus.----------