EXCLUSIVE: Young Bay Area artist invited to meet Jennifer Lopez after his artwork catches her attention

ABC7 News first introduced you to Tyler Gordon in May. He recorded himself painting a portrait of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. The video went viral, and soon reached the celebrity couple.
"I really look up to J. Lo and A. Rod," he said. "I hope one day I get to meet them and give them this painting."
RELATED: 12-year-old San Jose boy tries to get Jennifer Lopez's attention with amazing painting skills
As it happens, Jennifer Lopez had a San Jose show scheduled for her 'It's My Party Tour,' on Thursday, June 13th.
One of Tyler's wildest dreams was within reach.
With that knowledge, ABC7 News, Tyler's mom, Lopez's management team and the SAP Center put in the work.
"As a mom, your kids all have dreams," mom, Nicole Kindle said. "And when it comes true for them, it's more than you can handle."
We sat back down with Tyler on June 13th, the night of J. Lo's concert.
We asked if he'd like to attend the event and whether he'd be interested in presenting J. Lo with his portrait.
"That'd be amazing," Tyler said.
When he told it was in fact happening, Tyler was moved to tears.
RELATED: South San Jose artist creates custom shoes, art to give back to community
Tyler and his entire family were presented with tickets to the concert, and were given meet-and-greet passes to visit with J. Lo.
.@JLo & @AROD shared a few moments with 12yo Tyler Gordon. It’s *this portrait of the power couple that attracted so many to his talent! @ChrisNguyenABC7, Tyler’s mom, @SAPCenter & #JLo and #ARod’s management made this happen! Watch the surprise: https://t.co/fgawE3AxYf #abc7now pic.twitter.com/Hz38OE6O0Z— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) June 14, 2019
Because Tyler is gifting his work to the celebrity couple, his mother gave him a personalized vest with his portrait on it.
His viral portrait was in full view. His wildest dream was fulfilled.