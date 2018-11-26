SOCIETY

Experts predict Christmas tree shortage this holiday season

EMBED </>More Videos

Attention Christmas shoppers: Get your trees early this year! Experts say there's a Christmas tree shortage. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Attention Christmas shoppers: Get your trees early this year! Experts say there's a Christmas tree shortage.

The tight supply means higher prices and less selection.

Experts say that during the Great Recession 10 years ago, farmers cut back on growing trees, affecting today's supplies.

EMBED More News Videos

Make sure to get one of these trees for the holidays.


They say larger retailers won't be impacted as much as smaller vendors.

But experts say don't panic too much -- you'll still find a tree. It just might cost you a few extra bucks.

RELATED STORIES:
The top five picks for Christmas trees
How to make your Christmas tree last a long time
Official White House Christmas Tree welcomed by Trumps
PHOTOS: The National Christmas Tree through the years
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychristmas treechristmasholiday
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Lost wallet returned by good Samaritan, with extra cash
Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
Subway riders enjoy throwback to 1930s on holiday nostalgia trains
Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend
More Society
Top Stories
Duane Reade manager shot in head at Queens store
Bank of America ATM mistakenly giving out $100 bills
Children find woman's burning body on Staten Island
Woman saves choking baby at restaurant on Thanksgiving Day
Employee dies after being shot by customer in car dealership dispute
Alec Baldwin appears in court in parking spot assault case
Leukemia patient expecting twins, needs donor to save her life
AccuWeather Alert: Rain and flooding
Show More
Oscar-winning director Bernardo Bertolucci dies at 77
Migrants clash with patrol agents at US-Mexico border
Gas explosion at Upper West Side gym leads to evacuations
Wake set for NY State Senator José Peralta in Astoria
Anxiety abounds at NASA as Mars landing day arrives
More News