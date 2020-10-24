Society

Eyewitness News 6 p.m. Digital Update

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- You can also watch the Eyewitness News Update on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

Here's a look at what's happening this weekend.

Huge turnout as early voting begins in NY


People in New York can head to the polls early for the first time in a presidential election year.

New Jersey reports nearly 2,000 new positive cases in one day



New Jersey is seeing its highest increase in daily COVID-19 cases since May, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Saturday.

College student visiting NYC shot, killed in Brooklyn


A young student who was visiting from Indiana was shot and killed by a stray bullet early Saturday morning in Brooklyn.

AccuWeather: Cooler blend on Sunday



Sunday will be a lot cooler Check out the latest AccuWeather Forecast.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityabc7ny instagramcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicweathercovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lines stretch for blocks as New Yorkers being early voting
Stray bullet kills 20-year-old college student visiting New York City
Man rescued after sidewalk collapses in the Bronx
NJ sees highest daily COVID-19 case increase since May
Subway shove suspect facing other charges, incident under investigation
What could become Zeta forms in the Caribbean
AccuWeather: Mild breaks
Show More
Early voting in NY: What you need to know
Trump votes in Fla. before rallies; Biden focuses on Pa.
College student dies from COVID-19
Singer Jerry Jeff Walker dead at 78
COVID Updates: Hospitals becoming overwhelmed again as cases rise
More TOP STORIES News