Eyewitness News 6 p.m. Digital Update

Here's a look at what's happening this weekend.
Gov. Cuomo ends quarantine list, switches to testing plan for visitors
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced New York is moving away from the Tri-State Travel Advisory and will now require people coming to the state to test negative.
Officials shut down massive warehouse party in NYC
The New York City Sheriff's Office shut down an illegal bar and party inside a warehouse in Brooklyn.
Stores board up windows ahead of possible election-related demonstrations
Stores in SoHo are boarding up ahead of possible election-related demonstrations.
Vote 2020: New location to ease long lines in NYC
Early voters may get some relief from incredibly long lines today in one New York City neighborhood.
AccuWeather: Chilly for trick-or-treating
Make sure to bundle up if you are going trick-or-treating! Check out the latest AccuWeather Forecast.
