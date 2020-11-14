Society

Eyewitness News 6 p.m. Digital Update

By Eyewitness News
Here's a look at what's happening this weekend.

School's positivity rate should be considered before closing, Cuomo says



New York City should consider a school's COVID-19 positivity rate when deciding whether to close it to in-person learning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

2 parties with hundreds of attendees busted in NYC



Authorities shut down two illegal parties where hundreds of people had gathered inside early Saturday in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

CityMD closing earlier due to long COVID testing lines, staff staying late


CityMD announced Friday that beginning Monday, all locations will be closing 90 minutes earlier due to long lines for coronavirus testing that have kept doctors and nurses at work far later than scheduled.

AccuWeather: Cool and Brisk



The weekend will be cool and brisk Check out the latest AccuWeather Forecast.

