Eyewitness News 6 p.m. Digital Update

Here's a look at what's happening this weekend.
US confirms 1 million more COVID cases in 6 days, surpassing 12 million total on Saturday
The number of US coronavirus cases surpassed 12 million Saturday -- an increase of more than 1 million cases in less than a week.
Food bank hands out thousands of Thanksgiving dinners
A food bank in New Jersey handed out thousands of dinners Saturday to help make the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday special for families in need.
New York City business owners face uncertain future as new restrictions loom
Even though New York's positivity rate is the lowest in the Tri-State area, officials are still warning that new restrictions are imminent.
AccuWeather: Cloudier and Cooler
It will be cloudier and cooler on Sunday Check out the latest AccuWeather Forecast.
