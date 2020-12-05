Eyewitness News 6 p.m. Digital Update

Society

Here's a look at what's happening this weekend.

Raging fire in East Village damages historic church; 4 firefighters suffer minor injuries



First responders are still working to put out a massive fire in the East Village Saturday. FDNY officials say the 6-alarm fire began on the first floor of a 5-story vacant building at East Seventh Street in the East Village around 5 a.m.

Cuomo op-ed: Schools offer smart lessons to curb COVID spread


In an op-ed piece by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, he argues that low positivity rates in schools show that it's possible to control the spread of COVID.

Woman fatally wounded after shooting in New Jersey; police investigating


Police are investigating a shooting in Jersey City that left a woman dead Friday night.

AccuWeather: Blustery and cold



The rest of the weekend will be blustery and cold Check out the latest AccuWeather Forecast.

